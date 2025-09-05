First handheld outside of ASUS ROG Ally's confirmed to get Xbox and Windows

TL;DR: Lenovo's Legion Go 2, launching in October with a $400 higher price, will feature Microsoft's new Xbox full-screen experience by spring 2026. This Windows 11-based interface enhances handheld gaming, positioning the Legion Go 2 as a leading device alongside ASUS ROG Ally in the competitive portable gaming market.

Lenovo's Legion Go 2 has been officially announced, and while it's much bigger in size, it comes with a much bigger price tag - $400 more than the original. But now it also comes with the new Xbox full-screen experience.

The Verge has reported that Lenovo spokesperson Jeff Witt has informed the publication that the Legion Go 2 will be the first handheld outside of the ASUS ROG Ally that's now confirmed to get the new Xbox full-screen experience. The spokesperson said users will be able to switch the Legion Go 2 to Xbox full screen in the spring of 2026, which is only months after the product launches in October this year.

The Legion Go 2 will be the first console to receive Microsoft's highly anticipated Xbox full-screen experience after ASUS launches its new Xbox ROG Ally's on October 16. For those who don't know, the Xbox full-screen experience is running over the top of a cut-down version of Windows 11. What happens when one of these devices is booted up is that the user is presented with a normal Windows 11 login screen, and once logged in, the desktop disappears and the Xbox app opens, hiding the traditional Windows desktop.

The Xbox full-screen experience is Microsoft's effort at bringing Windows to handheld gaming devices, which it has struggled to do as the operating system is falling behind competitors such as SteamOS when it comes to performance. However, Microsoft has recognized this and even paused development on its own first-party handheld device to make sure Windows is competitive for the handheld gaming market.