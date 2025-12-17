Dead Island 3 in development, financial docs reveal slated release window

Financial documents spotted by an X user have revealed that Dambuster Studios is currently working on Dead Island 3, and when it expects it will be released.
According to the documents, the title is currently in "early production," which includes its design, character design, world design, and narrative. As for when it's expected to release, the financial documents state the studio expects to have everything wrapped up by Q1/2 2028, which, if everything stays on track, will mean Dead Island 3 will release five years after the last title in the franchise.
The documents state that Dambuster's primary focus is currently Dead Island 3, and that all developers are assigned to the project. Additionally, once the Luna and Mac versions of Dead Island 2 are complete, the Dambuster QA team will be moving to Dead Island 3 to begin testing. Other than that, there isn't much more information about Dead Island 3 within the documents, but this information does come after Dead Island 3 was teased earlier this year via a Steam post.
"Dambuster Studios are already carving out what comes next. For now, the details stay under wraps, the outbreak is far from over," wrote Dambuster in the post
- Read more: Reddit announces it's taking the Australian government to the High Court
- Read more: Two new Tomb Raider games announced, one is the biggest Tomb Raider ever
- Read more: GTA 6 wins the most obvious award at the Game Awards
- Read more: Control Resonant gameplay is very different from Control, developers confirm