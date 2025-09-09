Dead Island 3 in Ireland? Dambuster confirms sequel and teases location of new game

Dambuster has confirmed Dead Island 3 is in development, and based on the teaser, the game could take place in Ireland, or Australia, or even Rome.

A new Dead Island game has been confirmed to be in development, and the developer may have teased the sequel's location.

It's official: Dead Island 3 is happening, and the same people responsible for Dead Island 2 are making the new game. Developer Dambuster Studios shared the update on Twitter:

"14 years ago Dead Island made its gory debut. Today, Dead Island 2 has dragged 20 million Slayers into the sunny chaos of HELL-A. The next outbreak? Dambuster is already drenched in the work. The journey is far from over..."

Dambuster actually teased the location of Dead Island 3; in a response to a fan asking where the next game would take place, Dambuster essentially tells followers to look at the teaser picture. In the image, Jacob from Dead Island 2 has a bunch of different patches and stickers to places he's either already been or wants to go to.

There are stickers for LA and Banoi, and we know those are out, because those are the locations for the first two games. There's a few possibilities: Rome (the Colosseum), Ireland, Australia (the kangaroo sticker), and maybe even France (the moon patch is a reference to A Trip to the Moon from French director Georges Méliès).

Unfortunately, it's possible that these are places that Jacob has already been; remember that Jacob is from London, so it's likely he's already been to those European places, possibly even Ireland.

It's also possible that Dead Island will stay in the US and could even take place in the Midwest.

In any case, it's still a fun way to drum up excitement for a new Dead Island game. At this point, it may be one of the only best-selling franchises that Embracer Group still has.

The sales/player milestone isn't necessarily surprising--in our review, we gave Dead Island 2 a 91% for its explosively fun gameplay.