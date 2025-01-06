Hisense announces monster 116-inch Mini-LED TV at CES 2025: up to 10,000 nits peak brightness

Hisense's largest-ever 116-inch TriChroma Mini-LED TV at CES 2025: features new RGB Mini-LED backlight, with up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness.

Hisense has just unleashed its monster new 116-inch TriChroma Mini-LED, its largest-ever Mini-LED TV to date, with a new RGB Mini-LED backlight design joined by tens of thousands of RGB optical lenses, and get this: up to 10,000 nits of peak brightness ready to blind you (in the best way ever, we promise).

The new Hisense 116-inch TriChroma Mini-LED TV has 10,000 nits of peak brightness, it also packs Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and IMAX Enhanced certification. Hisense has crammed in a 6.2.2-channel surround sound system with visible side speakers, while other speakers are placed around the 116-inch frame to create a 240-degree sound field.

It wouldn't be a new TV without AI features, with Hisense using AI in four different areas:

AI Picture : where content is elevated using AI for upscaling and picture adjustment.

AI Sound : which will scan and recognize features in a room to optimize the audio experience.

AI Scenario : This can intelligently recognize content on screen and optimize things like static objects and enhance dynamic components.

AI Energy: the TVs are optimized to adjust the display for the environment and minimize power requirements.

Hisense explains its new 116-inch TriChroma LED TV: "Unlike traditional systems that rely on white or blue backlights filtered through a quantum dot filter to create color, RGB Local Dimming Technology introduces independent red, green, and blue LEDs that generate pure colors directly at the source. This approach achieves richer reds, deeper greens, and more vibrant blues, delivering an industry-leading 97% of the BT.2020 color space - the widest color gamut ever achieved in a Mini LED display".

"This precision is made possible by tens of thousands of RGB Local Dimming optical lenses, each containing individual red, blue and green LEDs. These lenses operate as independently controlled clusters, allowing for multi-level dimming at both the RGB chip level and the cluster level".