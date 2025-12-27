HKC launches the world's first 1080Hz gaming monitor, for intensive 1080FPS gaming

HKC launches the world's first 720p @ 1080Hz gaming monitor, with a 2K @ 540Hz mode as well, ready for the 1000Hz+ gaming monitor market.

TL;DR: Chinese manufacturer HKC launches the ANTGAMER ANT275PQ MAX, the world's highest refresh rate 1440p gaming monitor with up to 1080Hz at 720p, delivering ultra-smooth, low-latency performance for competitive esports. HKC also debuts the M10 Ultra with advanced RGB Mini-LED backlighting for professional creators.

Chinese monitor manufacturer HKC has just redefined the competitive esports gaming monitor with the launch of the ANTGAMER ANT275PQ MAX, the world's highest refresh rate 1440p LCD monitor, allowing an insane 1080Hz refresh rate.

The upgraded ANTGAMER ANT257PQ MAX features a native 1440p resolution @ 540Hz refresh, but can drop down to 720p @ 1080Hz, meaning you're going to want to make sure you have the most powerful GPU you can afford, in order to push upwards of 1080FPS+ even if it is at 720p.

HKC is using a "FAST TN" panel for the new 1080Hz gaming monitor, with the ANTGAMER ANT257PQ MAX gaming monitor when used in its 1080Hz FHD mode, uses AI-powered image processing for extreme-speed FPS performance. The company will have its new 1080Hz gaming monitor beast on display at CES 2026, and the TweakTown team will be there hoping to get some hands- and eyes-on with the 1080FPS+ gaming monitor behemoth.

HKC will also be showing off its new HKC M10 Ultra gaming monitor, the world's first using RGB Mini-LED backlighting, with 1596 physical dimming zones and 4788 RGB color control zones. The new M10 Ultra enables true light-and-color co-control, delivering 100% coverage of sRGB, 99.9% DCI-P3, 99.9% Adobe RGB, and 98% BT.2020, with up to 1600 nits peak brightness. Designed for 3A game developers and professional creators, it marks a major milestone in monitor backlighting technology.