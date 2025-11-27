GeForce NOW gets seven new games as Ultimate membership goes 50% off

GeForce NOW, NVIDIA's cloud gaming service, is also having a Black Friday Sale by offering new members 50% off the first three months of a GeForce NOW Ultimate subscription. This is the tier that gives you access to GeForce RTX 5080-class servers, which include full DLSS 4 support and low-latency cloud gaming at up to 5K at 120 frames per second.
With this deal, NVIDIA has also announced that the RTX Blackwell upgrade for GeForce NOW is now "fully live across all servers," with Stockholm being the final region to get the new RTX 5080-class performance. This means that wherever GeForce NOW is available, the brand-new RTX Blackwell technology is also available for Ultimate members.
Games that support the new hardware, which includes new releases like Battlefield 6, Borderlands 4, and The Outer Worlds 2, feature a tag on the GeForce NOW interface to confirm you're getting GeForce RTX 50 Series performance. GeForce NOW's Black Friday Sale ends Sunday, November 30. And with that, let's get to the new games added to the GeForce NOW library this week.
- Read more: NVIDIA has begun rolling out GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs for GeForce NOW
- Read more: NVIDIA preps GeForce NOW RTX 5080 tier with support for up to 5K at 120FPS for September 10
Seven new and existing games have been added this week, including Project Motor Racing, a new racing simulation focused on real cars, real tracks, and immersive physics. Also joining is Of Ash and Steel, an old-school RPG inspired by games like The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, which is the only GeForce RTX 5080-ready game in the list. Here's the breakdown.
- Of Ash and Steel (New release on Steam, Nov. 24, GeForce RTX 5080-ready)
- Kill It With Fire (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 25)
- Project Motor Racing (New release on Steam, Nov. 25)
- Brotato (Steam)
- Cricket 26 (Steam)
- GODBREAKERS (Steam)
- Zero Hour (Epic Games Store)