NVIDIA preps GeForce NOW RTX 5080 tier with support for up to 5K at 120FPS for September 10

NVIDIA's big new GeForce NOW cloud gaming service upgrade drops on September 10: RTX 5080 upgrade ushers in 5K 120FPS, 1440p at 240FPS, 1080p at 360FPS.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce NOW introduces the RTX 5080 upgrade on September 10, enabling cloud gaming at up to 5K resolution and 120FPS with full ray tracing via Neural Rendering. Priced at $19.99/month, it supports upcoming titles like Battlefield 6 and adds multiple new games throughout September 2025.

NVIDIA hasn't slowed down with progress on its cloud gaming service GeForce NOW, with its RTX 5080 upgrade dropping on September 10 supporting up to 5K @ 120FPS.

The new RTX 5080 upgrade for GeForce NOW will support 5K resolutions at both 60FPS and 120FPS, as well as 1440p @ 240FPS and 1080p @ 360FPS. NVIDIA is opening up the ray tracing floodgates on GeForce NOW with gamers able to turn on full ray-tracing support in games with Neural Rendering and Multi-Frame Generation, all at the same $19.99 per month cost of GeForce NOW Ultimate.

NVIDIA said: "On Wednesday, September 10, NVIDIA Blackwell RTX is coming to GeForce NOW. To celebrate, next week's GeForce Now announcements will come a day earlier to usher in the Blackwell era of GeForce Now".

Better yet, Battlefield 6 is launching into the cloud in October, with NVIDIA prepared with GeForce NOW capable of playing one of the biggest shooters of the year. Gaming has come a bloody long way over the years and decades, with a game like Battlefield 6 being played at up to 5K 120FPS through the cloud. Impressive stuff.

Here's the list of the new games coming to GeForce NOW in September 2025: