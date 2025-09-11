NVIDIA has begun rolling out GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs for GeForce NOW

GeForce NOW's new GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs for Ultimate members are rolling out now, unleashing a new era of cloud gaming performance.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has launched GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs globally, enhancing GeForce NOW with DLSS 4 and Cinematic-Quality Streaming for superior cloud gaming. Optimized titles like Borderlands 4, Apex Legends, and Cyberpunk 2077 deliver high-fidelity visuals and responsiveness, with new games added weekly for Ultimate members.

Announced at Gamescom 2025 as part of a wide range of updates to NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, the company has announced that its new GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs have begun rolling out this week to servers worldwide.

According to the announcement, four locations in the US have already been upgraded (San Jose, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Newark), with two in Europe (Paris and Frankfurt). Upgrading to RTX 5080-class visuals means full support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, alongside the new Cinematic-Quality Streaming mode, which offers image fidelity and responsiveness on par with rendering a game locally.

Games are already being optimized for the new GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPODs, and the list includes popular new and recent releases, such as DUNE: Awakening, Borderlands 4, Hell Is Us, Dying Light: The Beast, Cronos: The New Dawn, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

Borderlands 4, which is the significant new addition to GeForce NOW this week, is joined by Firefighting Simulator: Ignite and Professional Fishing 2. Interestingly, as GeForce NOW is a service that lets you play the games you own on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Connect, or have access to via PC Game Pass, those who purchase a 12-month GeForce NOW Ultimate membership before September 25 will get a free copy of Borderlands 4. This is one of the first times we've heard of a game being bundled with a GeForce NOW subscription, and it makes sense.

For those with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership in a location with access to a GeForce RTX 5080 SuperPOD, eligible games will feature the "GeForce RTX 5080 Ready" tag, indicating that they have been optimized for the new hardware. NVIDIA notes that new games will be added every week.

Here's a look at the current 'Optimized for GeForce RTX 5080 games' on GeForce NOW, featuring competitive titles like Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, and Overwatch 2, which support 1440p at 240 FPS with NVIDIA Reflex enabled over the cloud.