MAINGEAR CEO on rising GPU and RAM prices says 'don't wait on PC upgrades'

MAINGEAR CEO Wallace Santos says GPU and RAM prices are only going to increase in the future, might want to buy your PC or upgrade your system now.

We all know about the insane DRAM price increases that are affecting RAM prices in a massive way, but also GPU prices as they have a bunch of VRAM on them (up to 32GB for the RTX 5090), but now MAINGEAR CEO Wallace Santos has weighed in on the situation.

In a new chat between our friends at Wccftech and MAINGEAR CEO Wallace Santos, we get some more insight to the retail supply chain for PC gamers, and how it is affecting them. Wccftech asked Wallace: "With analysts projecting that memory shortages could extend into 2027, what advice would you offer consumers, whether building their first PC or upgrading an existing system, on how to navigate rising prices and potential component constraints?"

MAINGEAR CEO Wallace Santos explained: "We've already seen DRAM prices skyrocket due to the shortages and are holding off those price changes for our customers as long as we can. For consumers that are interested in getting a new PC or upgrading their current system's GPU, SSD or RAM, they should consider shopping now and looking for offerings that have not seen price increases yet. MAINGEAR is offering pre-built units for Black Friday right now that were sheltered from these price increases".

The MAINGEAR CEO added: "We work closely with our suppliers and we've been proactively securing inventory so that our customers don't suddenly see their dream build blocked by a RAM kit during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I anticipate that the prices will continue to rise and then we will eventually have to increase our lead times as stock and allocation becomes constrained, but we are in constant communication with our vendors and will delay these increases for as long as we possibly can".