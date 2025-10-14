MAINGEAR's limited edition DOOM Edition desktop gaming PCs look awesome

TL;DR: MAINGEAR has launched a limited edition DOOM-themed custom gaming PC series, featuring the award-winning HAVN HS 420 chassis and TRYX 360 Panorama SE AIO cooler with DOOM animations. Available in three configurations from $2,999 to $5,999, only 50 units are offered, combining premium design with high-performance hardware.

MAINGEAR, which is all about custom gaming PCs that you can customize and buy off-the-shelf, has just released a batch of limited edition DOOM EDITION desktop gaming rigs. And by limited edition, they mean it, as only 50 units will be available for purchase - starting today.

The star of the show here is the HAVN HS 420 DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition Chassis, which is based on the award-winning HAVN HS 420 case. We recently reviewed the HAVN HS 420 VGPU variant, where it earned an Editor's Choice award for being "one of the best looking cases available, packed with features and great build quality." The case is paired with the TRYX 360 Panorama SE AIO cooler, featuring a curved LCD pre-configured with animation showcasing DOOM gameplay.

It's a fantastic-looking rig, thanks to the limited edition case and DOOM-themed cooling, and it's available in a few different configurations. The Hurt Me Plenty version, available for $2,999, includes a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU. The Ultra-Violence version, available for $3,999, includes a GeForce RTX 5080 GPU and the newer Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU, while the Nightmare version, available for $5,999, features the beastly GeForce RTX 5090.

There's also the option to customize your own version, starting from $1,999. As a limited edition run of custom desktop gaming PCs, there is a premium compared to building your own rig from scratch, but the whole idea here is that you're getting a pretty awesome-looking DOOM-themed PC.

"DOOM didn't just change gaming, it created gamers. For so many of us, it was the first time we felt real power behind a keyboard, and it lit a fire that's still burning," said Wallace Santos, CEO and Founder of MAINGEAR. "This build isn't just about nostalgia. It's a thank you and a flex. A tribute to the game that made us chase power, and a not so subtle reminder that MAINGEAR still builds the most badass PCs around."

Head here to check out the full line-up and details on this limited run of custom DOOM gaming PCs from MAINGEAR.