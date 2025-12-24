MAINGEAR intros 'Bring Your Own RAM' policy: lets gamers buy pre-built PCs with or without RAM

MAINGEAR announces its new 'BYO' RAM builds, which provides gamers the ability to have a pre-built system assembled with or without RAM.

TL;DR: MAINGEAR introduces BYO RAM Builds, allowing gamers to order custom high-performance PCs without DDR5 memory, enabling them to use existing or separately purchased RAM. This flexible option addresses volatile DDR5 prices while ensuring professional installation, system-level testing, and optimized performance for gaming and enthusiast users.

This is good for gamers who already have their RAM ready, or they might have found a fantastic deal on some DDR5 memory, you can place your order with MAINGEAR and send them your RAM, and they'll slot it into your new MAINGEAR system, test it, and tune it for performance and stability.

MAINGEAR is rolling out BYO RAM Builds - a new way to order a custom MAINGEAR desktop without purchasing RAM through the build. Customers can bring their own compatible memory kit, and MAINGEAR will integrate it into a fully built, validated, ready-to-game system.

www.maingear.com/BYO-RAM

Why: DDR5 pricing has been unpredictable and, in many cases, brutal. BYO RAM Builds give gamers and creators a smarter path: lock in the MAINGEAR system you want now, source RAM on your terms (deal hunting, timing the market, using what you already own), and still get MAINGEAR build quality and performance, and system-level testing.

How: Choose a MAINGEAR BYO RAM Build configuration, follow MAINGEAR's compatibility guidance for supported memory kits, and either: