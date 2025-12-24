MAINGEAR intros 'Bring Your Own RAM' policy: lets gamers buy pre-built PCs with or without RAM

We all know RAM prices are utterly out of control, with system integrator MAINGEAR announcing its new "BYO" RAM builds, where gamers can have a pre-built system created with, or without RAM.
MAINGEAR's new category of gaming and high-end enthusiast PCs will ship without DDR5 modules, with the company calling the new systems "BYO" RAM Builds.
This is good for gamers who already have their RAM ready, or they might have found a fantastic deal on some DDR5 memory, you can place your order with MAINGEAR and send them your RAM, and they'll slot it into your new MAINGEAR system, test it, and tune it for performance and stability.
MAINGEAR is rolling out BYO RAM Builds - a new way to order a custom MAINGEAR desktop without purchasing RAM through the build. Customers can bring their own compatible memory kit, and MAINGEAR will integrate it into a fully built, validated, ready-to-game system.
Why: DDR5 pricing has been unpredictable and, in many cases, brutal. BYO RAM Builds give gamers and creators a smarter path: lock in the MAINGEAR system you want now, source RAM on your terms (deal hunting, timing the market, using what you already own), and still get MAINGEAR build quality and performance, and system-level testing.
How: Choose a MAINGEAR BYO RAM Build configuration, follow MAINGEAR's compatibility guidance for supported memory kits, and either:
- Provide your own kit for MAINGEAR to install during the build process, or
- purchase a compatible kit separately from an external source and ship it to MAINGEAR to pair it with your system (per MAINGEAR's BYO RAM process).
- Every BYO RAM system still goes through MAINGEAR's standard validation before shipping.