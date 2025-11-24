It's official: 64GB of DDR5-6000 RAM now costs way more than a PlayStation 5 console

You can buy an entire PlayStation 5 console for less than what a 64GB kit of DDR5-6000 memory would cost you, and it's only going to get worse.
The RAM shortage is being blamed on the AI boom, which is consuming as much of the best DRAM memory chips it can, increasing the price of DDR5 memory and DDR5 memory kits for the PC. It's gotten to the point that a $205-$220 memory kit from a few months ago -- the G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB series 64GB DDR5-6000 memory kit -- now costs $599, and that's with some discount applied.
Looking at the tracking data of DDR5 RAM prices, you could get a 64GB DDR5 memory kit for just $140, but now 64GB kits are $500+ in the last couple of months. Sony has its PlayStation 5 Digital console priced at $399, and the Microsoft Xbox Series S also at $399, while the PS5 Slim Disc costs $449, and the more powerful PS5 Pro costs $649.
64GB DDR5 RAM going from only $150 from a couple of months ago to $500+ is alarming, meaning anyone wanting to upgrade has missed the boat in terms of cheap DDR5 RAM pricing, but also the future of building and upgrading PC systems is going to be much more expensive.
And it's not just the RAM market... but graphics cards, consoles, Valve's exciting new Steam Machine... anything with DRAM inside is going to be more expensive. We can expect higher prices on anything with DRAM inside of them starting in 2026, with AMD AIB partner PowerColor even recently saying that NOW is the time to buy, as graphics cards will be more expensive next year.