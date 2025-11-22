Assassin's Creed Mirage player count doubles as gamers spend much more time in the franchise

Assassin's Creed was the highlight of Ubisoft's Q2 report as the series exceeded expectations, with AC Mirage doubling its players thanks to an update.

TL;DR: Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise saw strong Q2 performance, with Shadows and Mirage driving 211 million session days in 2025. Mirage's Valley of Memory update doubled its player base to 10 million. New content and expansions boosted engagement, while future releases are planned under Ubisoft's reorganized Creative Houses structure.

Assassin's Creed Shadows and Mirage both outperformed for Ubisoft in Q2, resulting in strong player engagement across the brand.

Ubisoft's latest Q2 results seem to dispel worries about Assassin's Creed Shadows' performance on the market. According to Ubisoft's CFO Frederick Duguet, Assassin's Creed Mirage doubled its player count throughout the period from 5 million to 10 million players. Duguet attributes this rise in players to Mirage's recent Valley of Memory update.

Combined with Assassin's Creed Shadows, gamers have played 211 million "session days" in the franchise throughout 2025. These metrics are more important for long-term goals, as playtime is a macro measurement that represents potential monetization as long as content can be sustained.

The future of the Assassin's Creed franchise will now be managed by Vantage Studios, a subsidiary that's part of Ubisoft's new organizational structure that separates its key franchises and teams into "Creative Houses."

More Assassin's Creed games are on the way, and Ubisoft expects a number of major releases throughout the 2026 and 2027 periods.

Below is an excerpt from Ubisoft's financials:

The Assassin's Creed franchise posted a strong performance in Q2, with both Assassin's Creed Shadows and the rest of the brand's catalog overperforming. In the year to date, Assassin's Creed has generated 211 million session days, ~35% higher than the last two years' average. Shadows benefitted from the launch of the New Game+ mode, which was widely anticipated by the community and introduced greater difficulty and new challenges for players.

The Claws of Awaji expansion released on September 16 and contributed to re-engaging players. It was praised as a solid addition to the base game, offering new unique boss fights in a beautiful and dark atmosphere. Looking ahead, Assassin's Creed Shadows will reach a broader audience with its launch on the Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2.

Beyond Shadows, the rest of the Assassin's Creed back-catalog also performed strongly, highlighting the strength of the franchise.

Turning to the current quarter, on November 18 launched Valley of Memory, a free major update for Assassin's Creed Mirage which brought new content and a fresh chapter in Basim's story set in AlUla. First feedback from the community is very positive, with player activity on Assassin's Creed Mirage doubling following the launch of the update, enabling the game to reach the 10 million player mark.