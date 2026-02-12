Assassin's Creed franchise 'overperforms' for second quarter in a row

Good news for Ubisoft amid controversy: The Assassin's Creed franchise has overperformed for the second quarter in a row, and it also beat Q3 estimates.

TL;DR: Ubisoft's Q3 Holiday 2025 earnings surged to $1.3 billion, driven by strong Assassin's Creed franchise performance with double-digit active user growth and increased session days. New releases like Assassin's Creed Shadows on Switch 2 and upcoming projects, including the Assassin's Creed IV remake, sustain the franchise's momentum.

Assassin's Creed is doing some heavy lifting at Ubisoft, contributing greatly to the company's Holiday 2025 results.

Ubisoft's latest earnings results are in, and the news is good: The publisher raked in roughly $1.3 billion in net bookings (+18%) throughout its Q3 Holiday 2025 period, beating its own estimates.

The growth during the period was attributed in strong part to the Assassin's Creed franchise, which Ubisoft says has overperformed for the second quarter in a row--the first being the prior Q2 period.

"Overperformance versus expectations was primarily driven by partnerships and the Assassin's Creed franchise. "Net bookings stood at €338m, above guidance and up 12% year-on-year, primarily driven by stronger-than-expected partnerships and Assassin's Creed franchise. "The Assassin's Creed brand overperformed this quarter and saw solid activity metrics, with session days up 7% quarter-on-quarter and 28% year-on-year. "Overall, the brand saw double digit year-on-year growth in active users, underlining the strength and durability of the franchise. The quarter notably saw the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows on Switch 2, enabling the title to broaden its audience, as well as the high-quality Valley of Memory update for Assassin's Creed Mirage."

Ubisoft is set to continue the sales momentum with an upcoming release of the Assassin's Creed IV remake, which has been rated and leaked multiple times now.

Reports also indicate that Ubisoft is working on a number of new Assassin's Creed projects, including narrative-driven games like Hexe.

The company's new Vantage Studios subsidiary is now helming all creative developments for Assassin's Creed, and will dictate the future of the series moving forward.