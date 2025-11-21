Ubisoft's $1.3 billion deal with Tencent to close soon, new Creative Houses plan coming in 2026

Ubisoft offers more details about its big $1.3 billion deal with Tencent, confirms first Creative House unit will oversee all of its biggest franchises.

Ubisoft is about to make some big organizational changes as it nears the completion of a substantial $1.3 billion deal with Tencent.

Armed with a mighty billion-dollar investment from Tencent, Ubisoft is ready to restructure its business. Tencent invested $1.3 billion into Ubisoft, acquiring a 25% stake in a new subsidiary called Vantage Studios. This deal is about to close, and a recent earnings report gives an update on what's next for its major brands.

Ubisoft will split its creative game-making organizational structure into what it calls Creative Houses. Each of these units will oversee various franchises. It's been confirmed that Vantage Studios is the first of these Creative Houses, which indicates that each house unit will not be limited to a single franchise. Vantage will be in creative control over all of Ubisoft's most valuable franchises--Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six Siege will be managed by the Vantage-led Creative House.

The company plans to reveal the full operational structure of its Creative Houses in January 2026, but gives no further details on which franchises will be handled by which groups.

It's possible that the Creative Houses will be led by Ubisoft's various existing teams, including the likes of Massive Entertainment, who oversees The Division series.

The Creative Houses will also be led by Heads of Franchises, Ubisoft says.

We've included all of the relevant details on Ubisoft's new org structure below: