Ubisoft expects 'significant content' to lead to positive operating profit in FY27 and FY28

Ubisoft's latest earnings report shows that the $1.3 billion Tencent deal is expected to boost content production and lead to many games in coming years.

Ubisoft management says that big things are in the pipeline for future years, including a "significant" amount of content that will roll out through the next two years.

Ubisoft's latest financial report is out, giving a look at where the company currently is and where it's going. The French games-maker has closed its $1.3 billion investment deal with Tencent, and Ubisoft plans to use this funding to pay back debt and transform its games business. The biggest change is that Ubisoft is splitting up its games and divisions into Creative Houses, and the first will lead Ubisoft's three largest franchises--Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six.

In the earnings report, executives promise that some pretty substantial high-level games will release in FY27 and FY28, which means we'll see more high-profile AAA games in 2026 and 2027. The slate is potent enough that Ubisoft expects the games to help drive them to positive free cash flow throughout next year.

Beyond FY2025-26 - The Group expects to return to positive non-IFRS operating income and free cash flow generation in FY27 and to see significant content coming from its largest brands in FY27 and FY28.

Reports indicate that Ubisoft is working on a slew of new games, including Assassin's Creed Infinity, a games-as-a-platform launcher that will host future Assassin's Creed games. There's also Far Cry 7, and a myriad of other multiplayer projects in the works, however Ubisoft has yet to formally announce most of these games.

Ubisoft is also accelerating its efforts into generative AI, with company CEO Yves Guillemot saying that gen AI is as impactful for modern gaming as the jump to 3D graphics was to old-school gaming.