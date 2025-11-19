AMD partner PowerColor suggests buying a new GPU now, before 2026's price increases

PowerColor chimes in on the heavily rumored price increases headed to the GPU market by saying now's the time to buy if you're looking for one.

If you have been following PC hardware news, you've probably heard about the unprecedented memory shortages affecting all corners of the industry, leading to skyrocketing prices and uncertainty about where this leaves consumer-facing products like graphics cards in 2026. Basically, the AI and Data Center boom is causing manufacturers to focus on high-performance products that sell, and AI customers who buy in bulk.

PowerColor's Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB and Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB, image credit: PowerColor.

And with that, we've heard from multiple sources that prices for gaming-focused GPUs from both AMD and NVIDIA will rise considerably in early 2026. Not only that, but AMD and NVIDIA could scrap or even halt production of entry-level graphics cards because they're no longer profitable, with NVIDIA pausing its upcoming GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series, since the big thing there was 50% more VRAM across every model.

Anyway, this brings us to a new Reddit post (via VideoCardz) from one of PowerColor's representatives. They're saying that if you're in the market for a brand-new GPU, now's the time to buy. Not only because Black Friday Deals are seeing prices for new GPUs drop below MSRP for the first time, but also because once this year ends, prices are going to increase.

As an AMD partner, PowerColor is best known for creating some of the most highly sought-after Radeon GPUs on the market. For the latest RDNA 4 and Radeon RX 9000 Series, the company's flagship Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB presents one of the most impressive GPU designs of the year, with its mainstream Reaper and enthusiast-class Hellhound designs also proving popular.

PowerColor's representative made this post without linking to any specific sales or deals for its GPUs, which reads more like a warning or heads-up. So yeah, if you're looking to buy a new GPU or build a new PC anytime soon, now's the time to start seriously looking.