AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards will be more expensive in early 2026 because of DRAM crisis

AIB partners are being prepared for GPU price increases thanks to increased DRAM costs: Radeon and GeForce cards to cost more in early 2026.

TL;DR: AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards are expected to rise in price starting January and February 2026 due to increasing DRAM costs and the end of fixed memory contracts. AMD Radeon RX series prices will increase first, followed by NVIDIA GPUs, impacting AIB partners and overall GPU market pricing.

AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards will be more expensive in coming weeks, with AIB partners being prepared for price increases because of the price surges on DRAM, where we're told to expect more expensive graphics cards in January and February 2026, just weeks from now.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a new report on Board Channels, we're being told that major price increases will occur in the New Year, as it lines up with quarter timing and contract pricing. NVIDIA's Q4 2025 is between November and January, while AMD's Q4 2025 takes place between October and December.

Under previous supply agreements, memory procurement prices were reportedly fixed through 2025, leaving AIB pricing at sane levels during Q4 2025. However, starting with 2026 those fixed term contracts come to an end, with pressure placed on memory pricing -- GDDR6 for AMD, GDDR7 for NVIDIA -- in GPU costs.

Board Channels reports that we should see AMD Radeon RX series graphics cards with higher pricing starting in January, with multiple price increases taking place over the span of a few months. AIB partners of NVIDIA are expecting higher prices in February, while this month (December 2025), some AIB partners made small price adjustments, while some didn't.

Board Channels report: "AMD GPUs for AIB brands may see earlier price increases starting in January, followed by multiple increases over the next few months. NVIDIA GPUs for AIC brands are expected to start increasing in February. In December, some brands made small increases while others did not. Whether each brand enforces a price increase in January will be decided by the AIC vendors themselves".