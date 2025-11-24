AMD to raise its Radeon RX 9000 Series GPU prices by at least 10%

Just as Radeon RX 9070 XT prices began to hit MSRP levels comes word that AMD is set to increase the price of all Radeon GPUs by 10%.

TL;DR: AMD will increase prices of its Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics cards by about 10% starting in early 2026 due to rising DRAM costs driven by high demand from data centers and AI markets. This affects all partners and may impact gaming PC upgrades and builds.

A new report seemingly confirms the rumors we've been hearing of late: AMD is set to increase the prices of its graphics cards by about 10% across its entire Radeon RX 9000 Series lineup. This is all due to rising memory costs across the industry, with demand far exceeding supply, driven by data centers and the AI market.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the new report over at UDN (via Dan Nystedt on X), AMD has notified its partners of the price increase, which should take effect very soon or at the beginning of 2026. Everyone is affected because AMD and NVIDIA bundle GPU dies with GDDR memory when cards are sent to their AIB partners. This includes all of the companies making Radeon RX 9000 Series cards, including ASUS, ASRock, GIGABYTE, Sapphire, PowerColor, and others.

Even though AMD's Radeon RX 9000 Series cards, like the flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT, use GDDR6 memory rather than the newer GDDR7 found in the GeForce RTX 50 Series, the current memory crisis is reportedly affecting all sectors of the DRAM market. As we've seen in various reports, DRAM prices have increased by over 170% in the last couple of months.

This is a shame because it's going to make upgrading an existing or building a new gaming PC a lot more expensive than it should be, and right when you could finally start finding the Radeon RX 9070 and the Radeon RX 9070 XT GPUs for prices that reflect their $549 and $599 MSRPs. One of AMD's partners, PowerColor, recently took to Reddit to advise PC gamers that now's the time to buy because prices are set to increase. And with many Black Friday sales still underway, if you were planning on picking up a GPU in the next year, it's probably sound advice.

AMD isn't alone in this; NVIDIA is also expected to raise the prices of its GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards in 2026.