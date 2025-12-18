G.SKILL issues a statement on DRAM crisis, prices will continue to 'change without notice'

TL;DR: G.SKILL confirms DDR5 memory prices have surged due to severe global supply shortages driven by unprecedented AI industry demand. This industry-wide volatility causes fluctuating costs and uncertain availability, impacting PC gamers and enthusiasts relying on high-performance DRAM kits. Pricing remains subject to change without notice amid ongoing market instability.

If you're a PC gamer that plays the latest games on enthusiast-grade hardware, then you've no doubt come across G.SKILL's lineup of DDR4 and DDR5 memory kits over the years. With a wide range of stylish kits, the company is also best known for offering some of the most OC-friendly memory options on the market, with its Trident Z5 DDR5 memory being used by the world's best overclockers to set new records.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As a company known predominantly for its memory products, the current DRAM crisis has already led to exponential price increases for DDR5 memory kits, with reports from a wide range of sources, including leading memory manufacturers, indicating that 2026 will see prices continue to rise as supply becomes increasingly scarce.

And with that, G.SKILL has released a statement for its fans and the broader PC gaming community, attempting to answer the question: Why has G.SKILL DRAM memory prices increased so much recently (since 2025 Q4)?

"DRAM prices are experiencing significant industry-wide volatility, due to severe global supply constraints and shortages, driven by unprecedented high demand from the AI industry," G.SKILL writes. "As a result, G.SKILL procurement and sourcing costs have substantially increased. G.SKILL pricing reflects industry-wide component cost increases from IC suppliers and is subject to change without notice based on market conditions. Purchasers should be mindful of the pricing before purchasing."

Although the statement doesn't offer any indication of when the pricing and supply pressures might ease or a potential timeline for the crisis, there are some notable elements to highlight. The first being that the issue stems from the increased "unprecedented" demand from the AI industry, which isn't breaking news but a welcome confirmation.

More importantly, G.SKILL states that "significant industry-wide volatility" means that pricing for the components it needs to create its memory products is "subject to change without notice," indicating that whatever contracts and pricing agreements a company like G.SKILL has are now fluid, with no guarantee on pricing or even availability. Yeah, it definitely sounds pretty dire, and you get a real sense of frustration when you see words like "significant" and "unprecedented" being used in a way that isn't an exaggeration or hyperbole.