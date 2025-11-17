Red Dead Redemption 2 next-gen upgrade is still on the way despite fears

An industry insider has quelled fears that a current-gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 is still on the way despite the recent announcement.

TL;DR: Rockstar confirmed a remaster of the original Red Dead Redemption. Industry insider NateTheHate revealed the RDR2 upgrade is expected a few months after the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, though release dates may change due to Rockstar's flexible schedule.

Rockstar recently announced a remaster for the first Red Dead Redemption game, which caused confusion among Red Dead Redemption fans, as rumors circulating for quite some time indicated that work was underway on a remaster for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The announcement of the remaster led many fans to believe the rumors of a Red Dead Redemption 2 enhanced edition development were misguided, and that it was actually for the first game. However, industry insider NateTheHate, who has quite a solid track record when it comes to knowing the happenings of the gaming industry, particularly with upcoming games, has put those fears to bed.

In a recent X post, the insider wrote, "This doesn't negate RDR2 happening," in response to an X user pointing out that RD1 has received the enhanced version, not RDR2. Notably, when asked about the timeline for the current-gen upgrade to RDR2, NateTheHate wrote that he was informed it would arrive "a few months after" the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. However, this information was given to him at the start of 2025. Since then, Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed, altering the release timeline.

Additionally, NateTheHate pointed out that Rockstar is known for doing "whatever they want," meaning release schedules are always subject to change.