Genki Energy Pack promises pocket-sized power with 30W fast charging

TL;DR: The Genki Energy Pack is a durable 10,000mAh power bank with 30W fast charging, designed for smartphones and gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch 2 and Steam Deck. Its aluminium chassis enhances heat dissipation, while a digital dashboard provides real-time energy monitoring for efficient, portable power on the go.

In the ever-growing digital age, power is becoming a necessity, especially as portable gaming devices are making their way into millions of people's hands every year.

VIEW GALLERY - 12 IMAGES

While smartphone batteries have reached a point where a general user can typically get a full day on their smartphone without it going flat, some users are experiencing battery degradation, resulting in their device going flat or, at the very least, running extremely low sometime during the day. When that happens, it's good to have a portable power bank on hand, especially one with fast-charge capabilities.

Genki sent out their Energy Pack, designed to be the solution for both smartphones and gaming handheld devices. It features 30W fast charging and a 10,000 mAh battery. The Energy Pack is compatible with any Qi2 wireless charging device and comes with a digital dashboard for real-time energy transfer monitoring. The screen displays the power bank's current capacity and the charging or discharging rate.

Moreover, the Energy Pack pairs perfectly with the Nintendo Switch 2, sticking to the back of the gaming handheld with the provided attachment and with its included USB-C cable, easily clips into the USB-C port at the top of the console. The Energy Pack is also compatible with the Steam Deck. The 37W (10,000mAh) power bank is protected by an aluminium chassis, which not only makes it highly durable but also significantly improves heat dissipation for safer, more efficient charging.