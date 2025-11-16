Half Life 3 rumor round-up, all roads point to Valve unveiling by 2026

TL;DR: Rumors suggest Valve plans to launch Half Life 3 in 2025, fueled by leaks from industry insiders and data miners. While a reveal before year-end is expected, some sources predict a major game launch in March 2026, possibly exclusive to Steam Machine, supported by Steam Marketplace listings.

The rumors surrounding Half-Life 3 have hit fever pitch since Valve announced its new selection of hardware, with many fans of the franchise expecting the company to unveil the title sometime soon, as multiple industry experts have leaked information regarding its development. But, when will the reveal be?

Industry insider and Valve leaker "GabeFollower" said in an X post that, according to their source, Valve is aiming to launch Half-Life 3 sometime this year. This rumor was somewhat corroborated by Insider Gaming's Mike Straw, who reported Valve is planning on another big announcement, and it won't be at The Game Awards, which is scheduled for December 11, 2025. Adding more fuel to the Half-Life 3 before the end of the year fire is data miner Tyler McVicker, who stated he expects there will be another big announcement from Valve within the next two to three weeks.

In the same vein as Half Life 3 rumors, but not pointing to an unveiling by the end of the year, is Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who said he has heard about a big game launching in March 2026, and that it makes sense it will be a title exclusive to the Steam Machine. Other small pieces of information that circle back to Valve still having a big announcement up its sleeve are the company's own listing on the Steam Marketplace, specifically under the "Upcoming Release" category.

The category shows four items, but the column states there are five, possibly indicating that something is sitting in the backend waiting to be enabled for public viewing.