Red Dead Redemption remaster looks incoming, heading to PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2

Red Dead Redemption has received an official ESRB rating, suggesting that an unveiling for a remastered version of the classic game is coming soon.

Red Dead Redemption has been officially rated by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and the Nintendo Switch 2, sparking a new fire under the rumors of a remastered version of the iconic game.

Unsurprisingly, the ESRB rated Red Dead Redemption an M for Mature 17+, writing in its description that the title contains blood, gore, intense violence, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, and the use of drugs. Additionally, the description states that players assume the role of a reformed criminal who combats a "zombie plague," which means the ESRB has also rated the Undead Nightmare expansion.

As for what this rating is for, rumors have been kicked around for quite some time about an official remaster for the original Red Dead Redemption game, which will include full optimizations for the current-gen consoles. Notably, Red Dead Redemption is available to play on the PlayStation 5, but it's the PS4 version.

The same goes for the Xbox side of things, as the Xbox Series consoles can play the title, but it's still the Xbox 360 version of the game. If a remaster is in the works, the ESRB rating could be an indicator that it isn't far away from being officially revealed.

What is also great to see is the inclusion of the Nintendo Switch 2 within the ESRB rating, which means if there is going to be an announcement for the RDR remaster, the Switch 2 will also be getting the title.