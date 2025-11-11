Corsair announces new range of Call of Duty Black Ops 7 themed hardware

TL;DR: Corsair expands its multi-year partnership with Activision by launching Call of Duty: Black Ops 7-themed gaming hardware and accessories. The collection includes customizable PCs from Origin, SCUF Gaming controllers, Elgato Stream Decks, and peripherals like the K65 PLUS WIRELESS keyboard and HS80 RGB headset, enhancing the gaming experience.

Corsair's multi-year partnership with Activision and the Call of Duty franchise continues this week with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7-themed hardware and accessories. The line-up covers Corsair and its various brands, including SCUF Gaming, Elgato, and Origin PC, with the latter covering fully customizable gaming PCs.

4

Corsair K65 PLUS WIRELESS Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition, image credit: Corsair.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

For Corsair's line-up, you've got a complete set of peripherals covering keyboard, mouse, headsets, and mouse mat. This includes a custom version of the award-winning K65 PLUS WIRELESS 75% gaming keyboard and M75 WIRELESS gaming mouse combo, two of the company's most popular PC gaming peripherals. Throw in a Black Ops 7 themed HS80 RGB WIRELESS gaming headset and MM300 2XL mouse mat, and you've got everything you need.

Well, almost everything, as you've then got your choice of five custom Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition SCUF Gaming controllers, including a version of the Valor Pro Wireless that we recently reviewed. A controller featuring next-generation 'Hall Effect' thumbsticks and a comfortable ergonomic design.

4

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition, image credit: Corsair.

In addition to the SCUF Gaming Valor Pro Wireless, you've got the Valor Pro Wired, Reflex Pro, Reflex FPS, and Evision Pro - giving gamers multiple options of the Xbox or PlayStation style layout. On the Elgato front, there's a Stream Deck MK.2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition as well as a Call of Duty Faceplate for existing Stream Deck MK.2 owners.

The full collection of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Edition gear from Corsair, SCUF Gaming, Elgato, and Origin is launching today ahead of the game's release later this week. For a closer look at the lineup and options, head here.