Bungie's Marathon gets official launch timing from Sony

Sony has confirmed during its latest financial earnings call that gamers can expect to see Bungie's Marathon made available to the public.

TL;DR: Sony confirms Bungie's Marathon is set for full release by March 2026, aligning with Sony's fiscal year-end. Despite past plagiarism issues and mixed early playtests, recent feedback shows significant improvements, highlighting Bungie's commitment to delivering a polished, high-quality gaming experience.

Sony has confirmed during its quarterly earnings call when Bungie's Marathon is expected to release, with the publisher saying it's still "fully dedicated" to launching the title.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The confirmation came from Sony's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Lin Tao, who said Bungie is still actively developing Marathon, and that players can expect a full release of the title by March 2026. Notably, Sony's fiscal year wraps up in March 2026, which means we can expect Marathon to release sometime between February and the end of March.

The road to Bungie launching Marathon has been plagued with issues, with the developer admitting to plagiarism of an independent artist, resulting in the studio having to comb through all of the game's assets to find more instances of plagiarism.

Additionally, Marathon's playtest was met with lukewarm reception by players, but what is good news for Bungie, and by extension, Sony, the most recent playtest for the title was received much better by players, with some of the playtesters reporting that Bungie has fixed quite a lot of the issues that players previously complained about.