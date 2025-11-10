Todd Howard gives update on The Elder Scrolls 6, teases shadow-drop

Bethesda's Todd Howard has teased that The Elder Scrolls 6 could be announced and released immediately, just like Oblivion: Remastered.

TL;DR: Bethesda confirms The Elder Scrolls 6 remains in early development with no release date, urging fans for patience. CEO Todd Howard envisions a surprise launch similar to Oblivion: Remastered's shadow drop, emphasizing creative breaks between titles and ongoing work by hundreds of developers on Fallout projects.

There are two games that gamers simply cannot wait to get their hands on. The first is unsurprisingly Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games, and the second is The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda. Two titan franchises of the gaming industry have been keeping fans patiently waiting for many, many years for the next installment in their franchises, and now we have finally heard about the latter.

Speaking to GQ Magazine, Bethesda CEO Todd Howard, director of the Elder Scrolls franchise, has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is "still a long way off," and has asked fans for further patience as development at the studio continues. Howard was asked what he is currently working on, and the CEO said that hundreds of developers have been tasked with working on Fallout, "but The Elder Scrolls 6 is the everyday thing."

Howard was also asked about how it feels to be making a new Elder Scrolls game again, and the director went on to say that he enjoys having a break between installments to make different games, as he feels it's important to have a creative reset, and for the audience to have a break.

As for when we can expect to see The Elder Scrolls 6, Howard didn't give any release date or timeline, but he did say that he enjoys announcing a title and then releasing it. Adding, his ideal scenario for The Elder Scrolls 6 is to announce it, then make it available for players to enjoy immediately, similar to the shadow-dropping of Oblivion: Remastered.