Todd Howard gives update on The Elder Scrolls 6, teases shadow-drop

There are two games that gamers simply cannot wait to get their hands on. The first is unsurprisingly Grand Theft Auto 6 from Rockstar Games, and the second is The Elder Scrolls 6 from Bethesda. Two titan franchises of the gaming industry have been keeping fans patiently waiting for many, many years for the next installment in their franchises, and now we have finally heard about the latter.
Speaking to GQ Magazine, Bethesda CEO Todd Howard, director of the Elder Scrolls franchise, has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 is "still a long way off," and has asked fans for further patience as development at the studio continues. Howard was asked what he is currently working on, and the CEO said that hundreds of developers have been tasked with working on Fallout, "but The Elder Scrolls 6 is the everyday thing."
Howard was also asked about how it feels to be making a new Elder Scrolls game again, and the director went on to say that he enjoys having a break between installments to make different games, as he feels it's important to have a creative reset, and for the audience to have a break.
As for when we can expect to see The Elder Scrolls 6, Howard didn't give any release date or timeline, but he did say that he enjoys announcing a title and then releasing it. Adding, his ideal scenario for The Elder Scrolls 6 is to announce it, then make it available for players to enjoy immediately, similar to the shadow-dropping of Oblivion: Remastered.
"I like to just announce stuff and release it. My perfect version - and I'm not saying this is going to happen - is that it's going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear," said Howard
You shadow-dropped Oblivion: Remastered in April. Could you actually do that with The Elder Scrolls 6?
"You might say that was a test run. It worked out well," added Howard