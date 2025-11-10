Nintendo has sold 6 billion video games and 870 million hardware units

Nintendo has revealed it has sold more than 6 billion copies of its video games and moved an astonishing 870 million units of its various consoles.

Nintendo has announced in its latest press release that it has sold more than 6 billion video games across all of its systems, and in total, has moved more than 870 million hardware units.

Nintendo announced the impressive statistics in the company's latest press release that details a bunch of offers it has running for Cyber Monday and Black Friday 2025. The press release states that on November 15 and December 13, participating Best Buy locations will be hosting demos of Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bonanza, and on December 6, GameStop locations will be hosting demos of both the aforementioned titles, along with Kirby Air Riders, Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, and more.

Additionally, deals will be hitting the Nintendo eShop on both the original Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 from November 20 through to December 3. Deals of physical releases will begin on November 23 at select retailers. Nintendo will also be taking $20 off MSRP starting on November 30 on Samsung MicroSD Express Cards at Nintendo San Francisco, Nintendo New York, and select retailers.

"Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo's focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 6 billion video games and over 870 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™, Metroid™, Kirby™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™, and Splatoon™," reads the press release