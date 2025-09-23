Report: Marathon to be absent from Sony's new State of Play, no updates before November

Bungie's new live service shooter Marathon will reportedly miss Sony's new State of Play event set for tomorrow, will focus on Housemarque's new game.

TL;DR: Bungie's Marathon will not appear in Sony's upcoming State of Play and remains delayed amid development challenges and controversy. PlayStation Studios is integrating Bungie while aiming for a March 2026 release. An update on progress and the new launch date is expected this fall.

Don't expect to see Marathon at Sony's new State of Play event tomorrow--sources tell Forbes' Paul Tassi that the game won't show up.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Marathon won't make a surprise appearance during tomorrow's State of Play stream, new reports indicate, and Bungie may not be prepared to show Marathon for at least a few months. Sources tell Forbes' Paul Tassi that Marathon will essentially be out of the limelight until November, if then.

Amid problematic development, a business combination from Sony's $3.7 billion buyout, and continued pressure from executives to deliver revenue targets, Bungie is currently re-tooling Marathon while PlayStation Studios apparently continues absorbing the developer.

Read more: Destiny 2 community lead shares somber yet hopeful message on Bungie Day

Back in June, Bungie delayed Marathon indefinitely so that it could make big changes to gameplay features and style design choices. And it just so happened that, at the time, Bungie was embroiled in a scathing art theft controversy for unauthorized plagiarized assets that were used in Marathon.

The delay wasn't favorable for Sony, but executive management hopes to have Marathon out by the fiscal year's end in March 2026.

In its official delay announcement post from months ago, Bungie said that it would provide gamers an update in Fall.