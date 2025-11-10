Steam Controller 2 leaked details: fresh design, hand distance detection, launch

TL;DR: A Valve leaker revealed an AI-generated render of the upcoming Steam Controller 2, highlighting its capacitive sensor feature that detects hand distance from the handles, similar to Valve Index controllers. The new controller lacks full finger tracking and is reportedly nearing release.

A Valve leaker has shared a rendered image of what they believe will be Valve's Steam Controller 2, and according to the leaker, the controller is able to detect how far away a user's hands are from the handles.

The render comes from Valve leaker SadlyItsBradley, who explained in a recent X post that the above image showcases what the Steam Controller 2 is going to look like when it launches. Additionally, the leaker writes that he has been told by an undisclosed source that the controller can detect how far a user's hands are from the handles "using a simple capsense feature" similar to the Valve Index controllers.

Notably, the new Steam controller won't support full finger tracking in the grips, which differentiates itself from the Index controllers. Furthermore, the leaker writes in a follow-up X post that the above image was created with AI, but the original image he has of the new controller was used as training data to generate what is shown above. The leaker writes that he chose to showcase an AI-generated image based on the original because the original could reveal sensitive information about his source.

When asked when Valve plans on releasing the new controller, the leaker wrote, "they're extremely close".