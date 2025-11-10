Bethesda has hundreds of people working on at least three Fallout games

'We have hundreds of people on Fallout right now,' Bethesda's Todd Howard said in a recent interview, with multiple Fallout-related things on the way.

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard confirmed that the bulk of the team behind Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Starfield is currently working on The Elder Scrolls 6. Even though the highly anticipated release of Skyrim's follow-up is the primary focus and still a "long way off," Bethesda Game Studios also has hundreds of people working on Fallout games.

Fallout 3 is rumoured to be getting a remastered release similar to this year's Oblivion Remastered, image credit: Bethesda.

"We have hundreds of people on Fallout right now, with 76 and some other things we're doing, but The Elder Scrolls 6 is the everyday thing," Todd Howard responded when asked about what he's currently working on. With the Fallout franchise more popular than ever, thanks to the success of the live-action TV series, this confirms that multiple Fallout games are currently in active development.

With Fallout 76, which is set to receive a significant, and free, expansion called Burning Springs next month, probably taking up a sizable portion of the "hundreds of people," the "some other things" comment implies that there are at least three Fallout games currently being worked on. And one of these is most likely the leaked and rumored Fallout 3 Remaster, which is reportedly in development.

Like this year's release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, the Fallout 3 Remastered project is expected to reimagine the iconic 2008 RPG with modern Unreal Engine 5 visuals and updated gameplay. And like Oblivion Remastered, the game will likely 'shadow drop,' meaning the announcement and reveal won't occur until the game is ready to ship.

In the GQ interview, Todd Howard notes that Fallout 3 has his favorite opening of any game he's worked on, referring to the living in Vault 101 section of the game that doubled as a tutorial and introduction to the game's main quest and setting. He also adds that Fallout 3 had a harsher and less optimistic tone than Fallout 4.

It's unlikely that Fallout 5 is one of the "some other things" due to the focus on The Elder Scrolls 6, which Todd Howard confirms is already playable in the interview. Perhaps the game is still in pre-production, or a portion of the team is working on a smaller project set in the Fallout universe. Either way, it's good to know that more Fallout game things are on the way.