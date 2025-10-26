Todd Howard teases future of Fallout games, including Fallout 5: 'We are working on even more'

TL;DR: Bethesda's Fallout Day highlighted the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition release and Fallout 76 updates, with no new sequels announced. Todd Howard confirmed multiple Fallout projects are in development, including a Fallout 3 remaster, while Fallout 5 remains after Elder Scrolls VI. The Fallout TV show's season 2 premieres December 2025.

Bethesda's Fallout Day celebration didn't glean any major new game sequels, but Todd Howard confirms that won't always be the case.

Instead of being a mini-E3 just for the Fallout franchise, this year's Fallout Day delivered some very predictable announcements. Based on last year's success with the TV show, we predicted Bethesda would release a Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition to capitalize on the game's 10th anniversary and season 2 of the show. That ended up happening, and Bethesda also revealed new updates to Fallout 76.

There was no Fallout 3 remastered, or mention of Fallout 5, but Bethesda's Todd Howard did tease future projects. Reports indicate that the studio is working on multiple Fallout projects, one of which is said to be Fallout 3 remastered, and the other may be the aforementioned Fallout 4 Anniversary, as Fallout 5 has not even entered pre-production; in the past, Howard has said that The Elder Scrolls VI will come before Fallout 5.

In the Fallout Day farewell speech, Howard teased more games in the series:

"Your energy for the franchise has just been incredible, and I really want to let you know how much that fuels everybody here, the hundreds of people that work on Fallout, the people behind the scenes. "It's incredible for us to be celebrating these huge occasions--the 10-year anniversary of Fallout 4, the 10th anniversary of Fallout Shelter, and Fallout 76 with Burning Springs, one of the biggest updates ever. And the TV show, season 2 coming out this holiday. "Just know that we are working on even more, we're looking forward to the day where we can share that with everybody."

The Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition goes on sale on November 10, 2025, and season 2 of the Fallout TV show premieres on December 17 on Amazon Prime