Fallout 3 remastered mentioned in McFarlane Toys product list

Fallout 3 remastered was directly mentioned in a new product list for McFarlane Toys, the company that produces figures behind popular video games.

TL;DR: Bethesda may soon reveal a Fallout 3 remaster, potentially releasing in 2026, as indicated by new McFarlane Toys listings. The remaster's presence follows Fallout TV series success and previous remasters, though Bethesda has not officially confirmed it yet, with multiple Fallout projects reportedly in development.

Bethesda could reveal Fallout 3 remastered sometime soon, with a potential release in 2026, new cross-promotional product listings indicate.

Season 1 of the Fallout TV series delivered some vim and vigor to the franchise's step, and helped sell tons of Fallout games. The Amazon Prime show actually translated into direct sales so efficiently that Xbox essentially took over PlayStation's charts for a period. Bethesda wants to do this again with Fallout season 2, and that means having products at the ready--like the recent Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, for example.

Now it looks like Fallout 3 remastered could be added to that list as well. The game was directly mentioned in a new McFarlane Toys' product inventory list: "ELITE EDITION 7IN - FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED - #13 T-45B NUKA COLA," the content reads.

It's worth noting that McFarlane already produces a Fallout 76 figure wearing T-60 power armor as part of its elite collection series--that figure was released in 2025.

Following the famous NVIDIA GeForce Now leak, the presence of Fallout 3 remastered has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, and it's only gained traction following the success of the Fallout TV show and Bethesda's willingness to release remasters like Oblivion's surprise modern-day edition.

McFarlane has produced a number of Fallout collectibles from both the TV series and the games.

Bethesda has yet to announce or confirm the existence of the Fallout 3 remaster, however Todd Howard has said that the teams are working on "multiple" Fallout-related projects.