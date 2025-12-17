Fallout 5 takes place in the same world and timeline as Fallout TV show, Bethesda confirms

In a press junket for the new Fallout TV show season 2, Bethesda's Todd Howard officially confirms that Fallout 5 will share the same timeline as the show.

TL;DR: Bethesda confirms the Fallout TV show is fully canon and will influence future games, including Fallout 5, which will exist in the show's timeline. Multiple Fallout projects are in development, with Fallout 5 arriving after Elder Scrolls VI. Bethesda continues expanding the franchise through updates, remasters, and cross-brand promotions.

The Fallout TV show takes place in the same world and timeline as the games, making it fully canon. This will also be the case for future games, including Fallout 5.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Fallout is everywhere right now with Amazon Prime's second season having just premiered, and Bethesda makes an interesting confirmation that locks the studio as multimedia stewards: The Fallout TV show will affect future Fallout games--and vice-versa.

Popular Popular Now: Steam Replay 2025 shows that only 14% of all user playtime was spent playing new PC games

In a recent interview with the BBC, Bethesda's head honcho Todd Howard confirms that the show will influence new games in the series: "In short, yes. Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening. We are taking that into account," Howard said.

Not much is known about Fallout 5. The studio has said that multiple new Fallout projects are in development, but this slate includes things like Fallout 76 updates and not just full game releases. Reports indicate that Bethesda could be readying Fallout 3 remaster, perhaps to coincide with its 40th anniversary, which kicks off next year in 2026.

In the past, Howard has said that Fallout 5 will only come after The Elder Scrolls VI...the latter of which is still a "long way off," Howard says.

In October, to celebrate Fallout Day 2025, Howard also said that Bethesda is "working on even more" but the team can't share anything just yet.

"Your energy for the franchise has just been incredible, and I really want to let you know how much that fuels everybody here, the hundreds of people that work on Fallout, the people behind the scenes. "It's incredible for us to be celebrating these huge occasions--the 10-year anniversary of Fallout 4, the 10th anniversary of Fallout Shelter, and Fallout 76 with Burning Springs, one of the biggest updates ever. And the TV show, season 2 coming out this holiday. "Just know that we are working on even more, we're looking forward to the day where we can share that with everybody."

Other reports say that Bethesda cancelled its Destiny-like MMORPG, which was ZeniMax Online's Project Blackbird, so that the developers could focus on the expansion of Fallout.

Bethesda and Xbox have been investing significantly in cross-brand promotions to boost Fallout's signal, with a number of content and game releases including Fallout 76's Burning Springs, a new Fallout 4 re-release, and an expensive $150 New Vegas collector's edition--on the heels of other brand deals like Nuka Cola-branded hardware.