New Fallout project from Xbox Game Studios team may have been scrapped

New reports from old-school games journalist Jeff Gerstmann indicate that an Xbox Game Studios team may have cancelled a new unannounced Fallout project.

New reports say that another Microsoft-owned game dev team may have been working on a new Fallout project, but that game has apparently been cast into the phantom zone.

Veteran games journalist and former Giant Bomb alumni Jeff Gerstmann recently shared an interesting behind-the-scenes tidbit on his podcast show. According to Gerstmann's sources, there was some sort of Fallout project in the works at an internal studio at Xbox before being put on ice. It's unclear who was behind the project, and whether or not it was a traditional game or maybe some sort of new interactive experience for the cloud.

Last year, it was reported that there were multiple new Fallout games in development, and one of them turned out to be the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition that we predicted. The other is expected to be Fallout 3 remastered, which was recently outed by a McFarlane Toys product listing, yet Bethesda hasn't announced any concrete details, only confirming that it has hundreds of people working on Fallout, including Fallout 76.

In the video, Gerstmann answers a question posed by a viewer--check the transcription below:

Q. Since the acquisition, Xbox has seemed content to let only Bethesda Game Studios develop Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles. Do you think with new leadership that we are likely to see other studios utilize this IP? A. No, I don't. No. I think that is something that Todd Howard and his team have a pretty firm grasp on what they want to do with those specific franchises, and instead of assigning that stuff to another team, it would be more likely for them to staff up at BGS to make sure they have what they need to get those games done. There was another Fallout thing in development at another Microsoft-owned studio that I think is no longer going to see the light of day.

The game journo goes on to say that he believes Bethesda won't do the remakes or remasters, including the Fallout 3 project, and that it should be outsourced similar to how Bethesda handed off the bulk of the new Oblivion remaster's development over to Virtuous.