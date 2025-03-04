COLORFUL intros 'X3D Gaming Mode' for improved gaming performance on Ryzen X3D CPUs

COLORFUL intros X3D Gaming Mode that disables one CCD on higher-end Ryzen X3D processors to improve performance, up to the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors are nearly here, with COLORFUL introducing its new "X3D Gaming Mode" following motherboard makers providing optimizations for X3D processors.

COLORFUL's new X3D Gaming Mode can be used for non-X3D processors as well, but it will help X3D processors massively as the second CCD is disabled, latency is reduced, so that the single CCD with the additional 3D V-Cache can enjoy higher performance.

In a new post on Weibo, COLORFUL showed off its new X3D Gaming Mode inside of its updated BIOS and that when enabled, it turns off the SMT (Simultaneous Multi-Threading) on the Ryzen CPU. Additionally, if you're running an AMD Ryzen CPU with one or two CCDs (higher-end Ryzen processors have two CCDs) then it will disable one of them and transfer the gaming workloads to a single CCD for optimal performance.

If you're running a Ryzen X3D processor, then the single CCD with the extra L3 cache will enjoy even more performance, and when the second CCD is disabled it also reduces latency, improving performance again.

AMD has its new flagship Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors ready for release, both of them with two CCDs meaning that on a COLORFUL motherboard with X3D Gaming Mode enabled, you're going to enjoy gaming performance that's more on par with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D... but be able to enjoy the additional cores and threads when you need to.