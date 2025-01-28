All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Motherboards

ASRock updates its website with Ryzen 9 9950X3D, 9900X3D CPU compatibility for its motherboards

ASRock updates its CPU compatibility lists for its AM5 motherboard: ready for AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: ASRock has updated its website to support AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors, making it the first motherboard manufacturer to do so. These processors will be compatible with all AM5 chipsets, including budget options. The 9950X3D features 16 cores, while the 9900X3D has 12 cores.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Ryzen 9 9900X3D processors are still in the ovens at TSMC, but ASRock has just updated its website adding support for the new CPU compatibility lists for its AM5 motherboards and the new 9950X3D and 9900X3D chips.

ASRock's updated website includes support for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and Ryzen 7 9800X3D (which is already on the market and kicking asS) and is the first motherboard maker to do so. ASUS, GIGABYTE, and MSI haven't updated their websites adding CPU compatibility for AMD's fresh X3D processors.

Better yet, ASRock's updated CPU compatibility listing includes the entire stack of 600-series and 800-series processors, right down to the budget A620 motherboard. AMD has previously confirmed that its new X3D processors will work on all AM5 chipsets, and with the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor having a 170W TDP, it'll be interesting to see the flagship X3D chip on a lower-end A620 motherboard.

ASRock has also confirmed that the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D and 9900X3D processors will require BIOS versions newer than 3.15 or 3.16, depending on the motherboard they're being placed into.

As for the processors themselves, the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D has 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz boost with 144MB of cache and a 170W TDP, while the Ryzen 9 9900X3D has 12 cores and 24 threads at up to 5.5GHz with 140MB of cache and a 120W TDP.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

