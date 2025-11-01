Arc Raiders currently #1 best-seller on Steam, hits over 264,000 players on day one

Nexon and Embark Studios hit the top spot on Steam as Arc Raiders conquers the storefront with a breakout launch culminating in 260,000 peak players.

TL;DR: Nexon's Arc Raiders, a $40 PvPvE extraction shooter, has quickly become Steam's top-selling game with over 264,000 peak players at launch, surpassing Battlefield 6. The multiplayer title also ranks #11 on PlayStation 5 sales, highlighting strong market momentum and player engagement.

Nexon's latest extraction shooter Arc Raiders is a huge success on Steam, and is gaining momentum on PlayStation 5.

Arc Raiders looks to be gaming's latest multiplayer hit. The PvPvE shooter is making good on its 7-year creation cycle by sparking sales, adoption, and widespread play. Shortly after its debut on October 30, Arc Raiders is currently the #1 top-selling game on Steam, beating out other high-profile games and dethroning Battlefield 6 in the process.

SteamDB figures reveal Arc Raiders had over 264,000 peak players on Steam on launch day, with 250,000 players logging in the next day. At the time of writing, Arc Raiders has over 141,000 players on Steam.

Interestingly enough, Arc Raiders is a $40 game that had better peak players than The Finals, Embark's other shooter that is actually free-to-play. This could indicate a shift in player/consumer preferences, but keep in mind the top most-played game on Steam is Valve's own F2P games Counter-Strike 2 and DOTA 2.

The Finals may beat Arc Raiders in terms of downloads, though--years ago, Nexon revealed The Finals had accumulated 10 million downloads in just two weeks. The Finals was said to become one of the publisher's "forever franchises" at the time.

Embark's new shooter is also faring well on PlayStation 5, where it is currently the #11 on the best-sellers list. Battlefield 6 is still above the competition on PS5, beating out NBA 2K26, Fortnite, and FC26 in the process.

Earnings are unclear, but Arc Raiders is a premium-priced $40 game that includes in-game cosmetic microtransactions to fuel future content updates. Nexon will likely provide key info on Arc Raiders during its Q3 2025 financial presentation on November 11.