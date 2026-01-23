Battlefield 6 was the #1 best-selling game in US

Battlefield 6 was the best-selling premium game in the US throughout 2025, with the usual heavy-hitting Call of Duty taking up the #5 spot in full sales.

TL;DR: Battlefield 6 dominated 2025 as the top-selling game in the US, surpassing Call of Duty and other competitors in combined physical and digital sales across consoles and PC. Electronic Arts also secured five spots in the top 20 best-sellers, highlighting its strong market presence and sports game success.

Battlefield 6 was officially the #1 top-selling game in the US throughout 2025, beating out Call of Duty and other competitors.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

EA's Battlefield 6 has conquered its rivals, emerging as the best-selling game of the year in one of gaming's biggest regions. Circana analyst Mat Piscatella confirmed the news on Bluesky in the firm's monthly games industry sales breakdowns. According to the data, Battlefield 6 was the #1 seller of 2025 in combined physical and digital sales across consoles and PC.

"Battlefield 6 finished as 2025's best-selling video game in tracked full game dollar sales. Battlefield 6 ranked 1st on both Xbox and the aggregated PC storefronts for the year while placing 2nd on PlayStation behind only NBA 2K26," Piscatella said.

3

While Battlefield won overall sales, Call of Duty still beat Battlefield 6 as the best-selling game of December 2025. This is on top of Black Ops 7 also being the best-seller for its launch month of November 2025.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was December's best-selling game across physical & tracked digital spending. 2025 marked the seventh consecutive year a Call of Duty game has been December's best seller (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Dec 2018)."

It's interesting to see how Battlefield was the best-seller, but it only had a month's head start over Call of Duty, and Battlefield was also beaten twice with two consecutive back-to-back monthly wins for Black Ops 7.

Electronic Arts is having a stellar year, and as we've previously noted, the publisher has 5 games on the top 20 best-selling US games list, including the #1 spot. Other games like Madden NFL 26, EA Sports FC 26, and College Football 26 all made it on the list as well, clearly showing the publisher's strong sports reach in the Western market.

This success couldn't have been possible without the influence of Battlefield's Vince Zampella--RIP, Mr. Zampella.