ASUS showcases world's fastest OLED gaming monitor

ASUS has unveiled the full specifications for its most advanced OLED gaming monitor that pushes display refresh rates to new heights.

TL;DR: ASUS launched the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W, a 26.5-inch dual-mode OLED gaming monitor featuring a groundbreaking 720Hz refresh rate at 1080p and 540Hz at 1440p. Utilizing LG's 4th gen Tandem WOLED tech, it offers enhanced brightness, color volume, and panel longevity, targeting competitive gamers.

ASUS has unveiled what is now considered its best OLED gaming monitor when it comes to refresh rates. Introducing the ROG Swift OLED PG27AQWP-W, a new 26.5-inch dual-mode OLED gaming monitor capable of reaching a 720Hz refresh rate.

The PG27AQWP-W was first unveiled at Gamescom 2025, and then we heard ASUS was quietly preparing to launch the new dual-mode monitor in China, where the company unveiled a brief list of enticing specifications. Now, ASUS has updated its website with a full specification list, showcasing what it has put under the hood of the PG27AQWP-W.

The upcoming monitor takes advantage of LG's cutting-edge 4th generation Tandem WOLED technology, which boosts peak brightness by 15%, increases color volume by 25%, and extends the life of the panel by 60% when compared to previous WOLED generations.

The PG27AQWP-W is equipped with DisplayPort 2.1a with UHBR20, providing a total bandwidth of 80 Gbps for uncompressed video output, which users will need to pair with a UHBR20-compatible GPU and cable to take advantage of, such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series. It also comes equipped with 2x HDMI 2.1 ports, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, and 1x headphone jack.

As for the performance specifications, ASUS has kicked things up a notch by offering resolutions and refresh rates aimed directly at competitive gamers. The PG27AQWP-W is able to push 540Hz at 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution, and then switch to a 720Hz refresh rate mode, but at 1920 x 1080p (HD).

ASUS has released the PG27AQWP-W in Europe and Australia, with the monitor being priced at ~ €1200 and $1,999 AUD. At the moment, it isn't yet available in North America, but we can expect it will be sometime soon, with an approximate price tag of $1,300.