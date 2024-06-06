Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds

Phison has earned itself a Computex 2024 TweakTown award for its crazy build that uses 16 SSDs with Phison's E26 technology with an Apex Storage card to achieve data transfers of 54.8 GB/s in a single PCIe Gen 5 slot.

I was lucky enough to get a full demo of the new system at the Phison booth where it was explained me to the system was using an Apex Storage X16 PCIe 5.0 card that was equipped with 16 SSDs using Phison's E26 controller. These drives, working together, managed to reach a staggering sequential read of 56 GB/s, sequential write of 54 GB/s, random read of 20M IOPS, and a random write of 19M IOPS. And all on a single PCIe card slotted into a motherboard.

We reviewed the impressive Phison E26 controller back in January, and were blown away by its incredible speeds and now seeing sixteen of these SSDs working together in front of us during a live demo has really put into perspective the incredible industry-leading work Phison is doing in the SSD space. Congratulations to Phison for what it has achieved with this build, the speeds here are truly remarkable and shouldn't be understated.

