Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds

Phison has blown the roof off Computex 2024 with its crazy Apex Storage X16 Gen5 system that's capable of a staggering 54.8 GB/s speeds.

Phison has earned itself a Computex 2024 TweakTown award for its crazy build that uses 16 SSDs with Phison's E26 technology with an Apex Storage card to achieve data transfers of 54.8 GB/s in a single PCIe Gen 5 slot.

Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds 07396
I was lucky enough to get a full demo of the new system at the Phison booth where it was explained me to the system was using an Apex Storage X16 PCIe 5.0 card that was equipped with 16 SSDs using Phison's E26 controller. These drives, working together, managed to reach a staggering sequential read of 56 GB/s, sequential write of 54 GB/s, random read of 20M IOPS, and a random write of 19M IOPS. And all on a single PCIe card slotted into a motherboard.

We reviewed the impressive Phison E26 controller back in January, and were blown away by its incredible speeds and now seeing sixteen of these SSDs working together in front of us during a live demo has really put into perspective the incredible industry-leading work Phison is doing in the SSD space. Congratulations to Phison for what it has achieved with this build, the speeds here are truly remarkable and shouldn't be understated.

Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds 07402
Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds 07406
Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds 07414
Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds 07422
Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds 07429
Phison shatters Computex 2024 with insane Apex Storage X16 Gen5 at 54.8 GB/s speeds 07432
Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

