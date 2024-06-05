ASUS showcases crazy world's first gaming monitor at Computex 2024

ASUS has showcased at Computex 2024 a 'world's first' gaming monitor that arrives in 27-inches, has a 4K resolution and an interesting feature.

ASUS has kicked off Computex 2024 with several big announcements and one of them was the ROG Strix XG27UCG

The company behind some of the best gaming monitors on the market gave me a tour of their booth at Computex, where I was demoed the new ROG Strix XG27UCG. ASUS ROG claims to have achieved a world's first with the XG27UCG as it has the following specifications: 27-inches, 4K resolution, Fast IPS and 160Hz refresh rate. While that may seem quite standard for a high-end gaming monitor from ASUS there is one feature that differentiates the XG27UCG and that feature is called dual mode.

ASUS explained to me the ROG Strix XG27UCG is the world's first dual-mode LCD monitor to support Frame Rate Boost, which enables users switch between 4K at 160Hz to 1920 x 1080 at 320Hz. Notably, the dual-mode means ASUS has natively built in support for the aforementioned resolutions and refresh rates. Other specifications are as follows: 1x USB-C port with DP Alt Mode and 15W of power delivery, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 1ms response time (GtG).

