ASUS quietly prepares its first 720Hz OLED gaming monitor

TL;DR: ASUS is developing the ROG Super Kill 27 Pro, a cutting-edge 720Hz OLED gaming monitor featuring LG's 4th generation WOLED panel, DisplayPort 2.1a with 80 Gbps bandwidth, and an ultra-fast 0.02ms response time. It supports dual-mode 2560x1440p at 540Hz and 720p at 720Hz for elite gaming performance.

OLED pixel technology is the pinnacle when it comes to gaming monitors, and every year it's pushed to a new limit, whether it be advancements in the sub-pixel arrangement to stamp out common issues such as text fringing, or simply increasing the refresh rate beyond what is currently deemed the maximum. ASUS is working on the latter, at least for now.

ASUS's China General Manager has showcased what the company is currently working on behind the scenes, a new 720Hz OLED gaming monitor that uses LG's latest 4th generation WOLED panel. ASUS unveiled the monitor a few days ago, and it's called the ROG Super Kill 27 Pro. It's a dual-mode monitor, meaning it can switch between resolution and refresh rate at the push of a button. According to the specification slide, the ROG Super Kill 27 Pro is capable of 2560 x 1440p at 540Hz, and 720p at 720Hz.

To push these high refresh rates, ASUS has equipped the ROG Super Kill 27 with DisplayPort 2.1a with UHBR20, providing a total bandwidth of 80 Gbps for uncompressed video output. It should be noted that to take full advantage of DisplayPort 2.1a with UHBR20, an owner will need to have paired this monitor with a graphics card that also supports this bandwidth mode, such as a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series GPU, and also a DisplayPort 2.1a-certified cable.

One other specification worth pointing out is the 0.02ms (GtG) response time, which is an improvement over the typical 0.03ms (GtG) found on most OLED gaming monitors. Notably, ASUS is naming the Chinese version of this monitor, ROG Super Kill 27 Pro, and when it launches in the West, it will most likely be called the "PG27AQWP-W".