SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Series keyboards include industry-first technology

SteelSeries has launched its 3rd Gen of Apex Pro keyboards and the new OmniPoint 3.0 switches include the industry's first Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Series keyboards include industry-first technology
Published
1 minute & 29 seconds read time

SteelSeries has announced and launched its new Apex Pro Gen 3 keyboards for PC gamers. These keyboards are packed with cutting-edge features, including an industry-first. Described as the "World's Fastest Keyboard," the new OmniPoint 3.0 switches include the industry's first Hall Effect Gen 3 sensor.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Series keyboards include industry-first technology 2
3

For those who have heard about the 'Hall Effect,' these new switches include the technology to deliver a fast and more accurate response. As the latest version of the company's magnetic switch technology with 40 levels of adjustable actuation from 0.1mm up to 4.0mm, adding the 'Hall Effect' delivers "20x faster actuation and 11x quicker response time," according to SteelSeries.

This is compared to standard mechanical switches, which deliver a response time of just 0.54 ms. The competitive advantage extends to the company's GG software, which fully uses the new switches to offer gamers a suite of options and keyboard profiles.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Series keyboards include industry-first technology 3
3

Here's a breakdown of the new Rapid Trigger, Protection Mode, and Rapid Tap features.

  • Protection Mode - Say goodbye to accidental "fat-fingering" with Protection Mode, a SteelSeries-exclusive feature. This mode protects against accidental key presses by reducing the sensitivity of selected surrounding keys-never worry about blowing the most important cooldown again.
  • Rapid Tap - Rapid Tap prioritizes the last pressed key in a pair without needing to release the previous key, enabling faster input and improved aim. With up to 5 key pairings, your counter-strafing, peeking, crouch-jumping, or slide-cancelling gets more responsive than ever.
  • Rapid Trigger - Discard the limitations of regular actuation. With Rapid Trigger, gamers can repeatedly press the same key without waiting for it to return, at the slightest lift of a finger. No more missing multiple key presses if players ever need to spam a button.

The next-gen Apex boards also sport a premium build with switch stabilizers, factory-lubed switches, and damping foam. SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3 Series keyboards are available in three variants - full-sized wired Apex Pro Gen 3 for $239.99 USD, wired Apex Pro TKL Gen 3 for $219.99 USD, and Apex Pro TKL Wireless Gen 3 for $269.99 USD.

Buy at Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard - Adjustable Actuation

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$163.99
$163.99--
Buy
-
$167.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/25/2024 at 12:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:steelseries.com, steelseries.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags