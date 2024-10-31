All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Peripherals

Corsair introduces the new K70 PRO TKL keyboard with Rapid Trigger and FlashTap for gamers

With Rapid Trigger and FlashTap, Corsair's new $180 K70 PRO TKL keyboard is for the competitive shooter fans out there looking to step up their game.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TLDR: Corsair's new K70 PRO TKL keyboard is designed for competitive gamers, featuring Rapid Trigger and FlashTap for enhanced in-game movement. It uses Corsair MGX Hyperdrive magnetic switches with Hall-effect sensors for fast activation and customizable actuation distances.* Based on the content by Kosta Andreadis below.

Corsair's latest keyboard, the new K70 PRO TKL, is one for competitive gamers. It introduces the highly sought-after Rapid Trigger feature alongside FlahsTap, which aims to "revolutionize in-game movement."

The new Corsair K70 PRO TKL ships with the company's brand-new Corsair MGX Hyperdrive magnetic switches, which incorporate Hall-effect sensors for fast magnetic activation. This is excellent for the keyboard's Rapid Trigger support, which allows key presses and de-presses to be registered instantly. Corsair notes that its new switches outpace "even the best mechanical switches."

Being magnetic, you can customize the actuation distance per key between 0.1mm and 4.0mm. With this, it's not just a keyboard for competitive shooters like Valorant, Apex Legends, Counter-Strike 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - but one suitable for all games.

FlashTap is a new SOCD system that enhances movement when pressing multiple keys at once. It includes modes to prioritize the first or last key presses, and alongside Rapid Trigger, it will allow more PC gamers to "perform esports-grade character movement."

With all this fancy new tech, the Corsair K70 PRO TKL is a wired-only keyboard with an incredibly speedy 8,000Hz hyper-polling rate. The hardware includes two layers of 'premium' sound-dampening foam, a sturdy double-rail structure, and pre-lubed switches.

"Today's top players demand not only the fastest gaming gear available, but also a keyboard that fits their setup and enhances their play," said Thi La, President and COO at Corsair. "The K70 PRO TKL combines proprietary hardware with powerful iCUE software, which serves as the nucleus for all our products. Competitive gamers now have the ability to customize and control their gaming experience in a way only Corsair can provide."

The Corsair K70 PRO TKL is available now for $179.99 USD.

NEWS SOURCE:corsair.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

