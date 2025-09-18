Logitech's G515 RAPID TKL is a low-profile keyboard with adjustable magnetic switches

The new Logitech G G515 RAPID TKL Wired Low Profile Analog Gaming Keyboard is available now, with magnetic switches and an ultra-thin design.

TL;DR: Logitech G unveiled the G515 RAPID TKL Wired Low Profile Analog Gaming Keyboard at G PLAY 2025, featuring adjustable magnetic analog switches for precise actuation and advanced gaming functions like Rapid Trigger and Snap Tap. Its compact, durable design offers premium performance in an ultra-thin 22mm form factor.

As part of its big Logitech G PLAY 2025 event, the company has announced a wide range of new gaming products, including the new Logitech G G515 RAPID TKL Wired Low Profile Analog Gaming Keyboard. Available now with an MSRP of $169.99 USD, this is a unique and interesting low-profile keyboard, featuring low-profile magnetic analog switches.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

When it comes to gaming performance, magnetic switches not only allow the actuation point to be adjusted on a per-key basis (here, the range is 0.1mm to 2.5mm), but you've also got support for things like Rapid Trigger and Snap Tap (SOCD) - both useful technologies that have become popular in the competitive gaming space.

As a magnetic keyboard, you can also assign multiple actions to a single button, with the example given by Logitech being that you can assign actions like 'crouch' and 'prone' to a single key, with both actions triggered at different actuation points.

Read more: Logitech's new G515 low profile wireless gaming keyboard is available now

4

The compact physical design of the Logitech G G515 RAPID TKL resembles a more minimalist version of the company's popular low-profile G915 series, with the top bar featuring only a single 'game mode' button and a CAPS Lock LED indicator. With its magnetic switches, this is all about delivering premium gaming performance in an ultra-thin 22mm design.

4

The build quality here also appears impressive, featuring a stainless steel top plate, multiple damping layers, and double-shot PBT keycaps. As of writing, the G515 RAPID TKL is only available in wired form, so it remains to be seen whether Logitech will release a LIGHTSPEED variant in the future.