Razer's new Raiju V3 Pro controller for PlayStation 5 features TMR thumbsticks

The new Razer Raiju V3 Pro wireless controller for PS5 and PC features the brand-new TMR (Tension Magnetic Resistance) technology for its thumbsticks.

Fans of symmetrical thumbsticks and the PS5's DualSense have a new pro-grade controller. The company describes the Razer Raiju V3 Pro for PlayStation 5 and PC as an 'elite esports controller' for PlayStation fans, thanks in part to its use of the latest thumbstick technology - TMR (Tension Magnetic Resistance).

The new Razer Raiju V3 Pro wireless controller for PS5 and PC is available in black or white, image credit: Razer.

Without going into the technical details, TMR is the next generation of Hall-effect magnetic technology for controllers. In addition to eliminating stick drift, TMR thumbsticks are more accurate and power-efficient than current Hall-effect sticks on the market. This makes the Razer Raiju V3 Pro a great wireless controller choice for pros in the fighting, FPS, and action space on PS5 or PC.

In addition to the latest thumbstick technology, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro also sports four removable mouse-click back buttons and claw-grip bumpers that include the same switches found in the company's premium gaming mice. The controller also sports Razer's Pro HyperTriggers, which let gamers customize the actuation points to suit the game they're playing or playstyle in the same way PC gamers customize actuation points on modern magnetic gaming keyboards.

The PC-like comparisons don't stop there: the face buttons and D-pad are made from double-shot PBT for durability and a crisp tactile feel. With both low-latency wired and wireless support, a premium carry case, and the ability to customize and configure everything from thumbstick sensitivity to button remapping via the Razer Mobile App, the Razer Raiju V3 Pro is built for competition. That said, it's a pricey unit coming in at $220 USD. On the plus side, there's a white model that has that PS5 DualSense look.

"We collaborated very closely with our pro players when building the Raiju V3 Pro," said Jeffrey Chau, Global Esports Director at Razer. "From the TMR thumbsticks to the HyperTriggers, every feature is engineered for precision, speed, and control. It's a controller built around what pro players need to perform at their peak."