Corsair's new K70 CORE TKL Series keyboards arrive with new switches and sound dampening

The gaming keyboard market is highly competitive, and Corsair's new K70 CORE TKL keyboards are stepping up their game regarding hardware and performance.

Corsair has announced and launched two new keyboards, the Corsair K70 CORE TKL and K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS. Both are part of the company's versatile and accessible CORE series, and the two new additions deliver a smoother and more premium typing experience.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The first is CORSAIR MLX Red V2 Switches, rated up to 80 million clicks. As the second generation of the company's excellent first-run of MLX Red switches, they include sturdier stems for less wiggle, pre-lubed for smooth performance, and a "special Fresnel lens" for brighter and more vibrant RGB lighting.

In addition, the next significant change is two layers of premium sound-dampening foam, which has been a game changer for several new keyboard releases over the past year or so. Add the two together (the upgraded switches and sound-dampening), and the Corsair K70 CORE TKL and K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS are worthy upgrades.

Both arrive sporting the same minimalist, clean, and stylish design, including a wrist rest. In addition, you've got the rotary knob that Corsair has included in a number of its keyboards alongside a new 'Game Mode' button to reduce latency. Battery-wise, the wireless variant offers up to 890 hours of performance over low-latency SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS.

3

Also included in both is the new FlashTap feature that will give competitive gamers an edge. Prioritizing the first or last key pressed, this 'rapid trigger' style feature is becoming increasingly controversial in competitive PC gaming. Its addition here makes sense, as it's a popular feature in new gaming boards.

The Corsair K70 CORE TKL and K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS are available now. For more information, check out their product pages.

CORSAIR K70 CORE TKL

CORSAIR K70 CORE TKL WIRELESS