Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 Gaming Keyboard Review - Magnetic Performance

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 93% Our Verdict For pure gaming performance, premium build quality, acoustics, and comfort, the new Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 might just be the company's most impressive gaming keyboard to date. From the Hall Effect switches to the dial and dedicated macro buttons, it's hard to fault. Pros Adjustable MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect switches and 8K polling

Rapid Trigger and Flash Tap features for competitive gamers

Premium built quality with great acoustics

Dedicated macro keys

Detailed and intuitive web-based customization Cons The arrow keys are a little cramped

No wireless option Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy Buy at Amazon for $229.99 USD Buy at Amazon for $334.99 CAD Buy at Amazon for £242.81

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

It recently made headlines, but in case you forgot (or shrugged your shoulders in indifference), Microsoft has updated the standard keyboard layout for Windows by including a dedicated Copilot key for accessing its in-house AI tools and features. Over the past year, nearly all Windows or PC-focused keyboard releases have been updated to include the new Copilot key. This is being brought up because Corsair's new VANGUARD PRO 96 gaming keyboard is the latest keyboard to arrive with this functionality, although it's secondary.

On the VANGUARD PRO 96, the default functionality of this key (with a new icon to match) is to launch Elgato's Virtual Stream Deck application. Corsair owns Elgato, and the Stream Deck is a popular tool used by creators and professionals alike, as the hardware offers quick and tactile shortcuts to virtually anything, laid out neatly in a grid. The Virtual Stream Deck application serves as a hardware-free or additional option, offering a visual and configurable on-screen overlay that mimics the look and feel of the hardware Stream Deck. For the Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96, press the Stream Deck key (after the app is installed), and it will conveniently appear on the screen.

For creators and streamers, this is a handy tool that could just as easily be programmed on any number of keyboards. However, it is good to see that the new Copilot key can be swapped out like this, as for many, it remains unused - or something you accidentally press from time to time. This isn't the mainline or headline feature of the new Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96, a wired compact 'full-size' gaming keyboard that sports adjustable magnetic switches, dedicated macro buttons, a versatile control knob, and a display.

A keyboard built for those who take their gaming seriously and who want modern features like Rapid Trigger and SOCD (also known as Snap Tap), as well as 8K low-latency polling. Let's dig in.

Specifications & Close Up

23 23

VIEW GALLERY - 23 IMAGES

Item Details Product Name Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 Gaming Keyboard Product Type Hall Effect Keyboard Compatibility Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Interface Wired USB Size 96 Form Factor Polling Rate Up to 8000 Hz Switch CORSAIR MGX linear hall effect pre-lubricated keyswitches Keycaps Doubleshot PBT Lighting Per-key RGB Dimensions 388mm x 141mm x 43mm (without wrist rests) Weight 1095 grams What's in the Box Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 Gaming Keyboard, Wrist Rest, 1.8m detachable Type-C to Type-A USB cable, Warranty and Product information

Kosta's Test System

Further Keyboards Reading – Our Latest Reviews

Design & Software

Design

The Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 packs a lot into its 96% form factor, with arrow keys, the NumPad, the control dial, a display, and even dedicated macro buttons. Compared to most full-sized keyboards, the VANGUARD PRO 96's form factor feels closer to a TKL keyboard. Less desk space means more room for mouse movement, which is something keyboard makers take into consideration when designing gaming keyboards. As a reviewer who regularly changes out hardware, such as keyboards and mice, the first few hours with the VANGUARD PRO 96 did require some adjustment, as the arrow keys feel a little cramped, even when compared to many TKL keyboards. Even though the arrow keys are lower than the surrounding keys, it is something that requires some getting used to.

23 23

As for the type feel, it's fantastic, with Corsair's MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect switches paired with a refresh rate of up to 8,000 Hz, which offer a snappy linear response with their default settings. Magnetic switches do feel a little different from mechanical, but with multiple dampening layers, pre-lubricated switches, and high-quality mounting and stabilization, the VANGUARD PRO 96 nails the way a high-performance gaming keyboard should feel to use - especially with the ability to adjust the actuation point on-the-fly or on a per-key basis using Corsair's new web-based customization tool.

The keycaps also feel great and are similar to some of Corsair's more recent premium gaming keyboards; however, it's all of the additional functionality that makes the VANGUARD PRO 96 one of the company's most versatile and customizable boards to date. For a wired-only device, that's saying something. In addition to it not being a TKL keyboard, a rarity these days, the VANGUARD PRO 96's customizable control knob is one of the best in the business. Not only is it easy to use and make minor adjustments with, but it also comes with ten modes right out of the gate, with the ability to add more.

23 23

In addition to this, the keyboard features dedicated macro buttons on the left side, a color display, a comfortable magnetic wrist rest, and vibrant per-key lighting. Sturdy and weighty, the VANGUARD PRO 96's case consists of an aluminum frame with a hard plastic outer shell. With the display, dedicated macro buttons, customizable MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect switches, and all of the additional features mentioned so far, it's hard to fault the VANGUARD PRO 96 from an 'everything it has to offer' perspective.

Software

The new Corsair Web Hub replaces the company's dedicated iCUE software for peripheral customization, and it's fully supported by the new VANGUARD PRO 96. The layout is clean and intuitive, and the process of remapping keys breaks things down into a main and function layer with various groups for each different function, covering standard keys, mouse buttons, macros, and more. Using the browser-based tool is also fast, as any change you make is almost instantaneous.

23 23

As a Hall Effect keyboard with magnetic switches, you've also got the option of assigning two functions to every key based on the actuation point. This is an excellent feature to have, as you can also adjust the actuation point for every switch on the keyboard or on an individual key basis, with the ability to make changes in increments of just 0.1mm. There are also detailed Rapid Trigger settings covering sensitivity and a 'Continuous Rapid Trigger' function that keeps the keystroke or key active until fully released. The Corsair Web Hub offers clear visual indicators and representations of all settings, so it's a great way to get accustomed to these tools if this is your first magnetic gaming keyboard.

The visual clarity also applies to the Flash Tap or SOCD section, which adds a new layer of control to features like strafing in a competitive first-person shooter. Flash Tap lets you combine two keys for the functionality, and the Corsair Web Hub lets you adjust the lighting for Flash Tap keys so they're clearly visible, alongside offering a real-time animation that lets you mess around with the settings and mode to get a hang of how it all works when you're gaming. Rounding out the customization options in the Corsair Web Hub, you've also got detailed lighting effect controls, the ability to fine-tune the Rotary Dial modes and settings, make changes to the display, as well as general settings for polling rate, how the Game Mode functions, and other settings. All in all, the Corsair Web Hub is a fast, intuitive, and detailed customization tool that offers complete control over the VANGUARD PRO 96.

Gaming Performance and Productivity

Gaming Performance

The Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 is an excellent gaming keyboard if you're all about playing competitive shooters like Call of Duty, Counter-Strike 2, and the upcoming Battlefield 6. With a magnetic keyboard, you've not only got the ability to adjust the actuation point for each key, but with features like Rapid Trigger, fast movement is taken to the next level thanks to the ability for a key to reset as soon as you let go and then reactivate even if it hasn't fully reset. For this review, we played a wide range of shooters to gain a proper understanding of the responsiveness, switching between actuation points of 1.0mm and 2.0mm, with polling rates of both 1,000 Hz and 8,000 Hz.

23 23

After several hours of gaming, it's safe to say that the VANGUARD PRO 96 performs flawlessly, with the actual quality of the keycaps and wrist rest contributing to the overall comfort during longer sessions. We also appreciate how the Game Mode and dedicated macro buttons are located on the actual side panel of the keyboard, much lower than the actual keys, so you won't accidentally press them when gaming.

Productivity

Yes, the Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 excels as a pure gaming keyboard, and really comes into its own when you start making use of all of its premium features like the adjustable magnetic switches, Rapid Trigger and Flash Tap modes, and macro buttons. However, it's also a compact, full-sized keyboard that includes the numpad and all system keys (albeit a little cramped), so it's a great productivity choice as well. Especially for creators, the dedicated Virtual Stream Deck key is a fantastic shortcut for accessing different apps, functions, and other settings. The ability to adjust the actuation points and assign multiple tasks to a single keypress is also great. One example we tried was assigning Copy and Paste to a single keypress - hold it down to copy, release it to paste.

Keyboard Click Sound Level

To test a keyboard's overall sound level, we use the Ozito Digital Sound Level Meter, capturing the sentence "the quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" multiple times and recording the maximum dB level. This indicates how "loud" the switches used are for everyday usage. The following chart showcases where the Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 Gaming Keyboard sits.

23 23

Final Thoughts

The Corsair VANGUARD PRO 96 Gaming Keyboard is an impressively versatile wired keyboard and one that we were surprised to learn also works great when paired with an Xbox or PlayStation console. Granted, this review focused purely on its PC performance across gaming and productivity. Still, it's great to see that its Hall Effect features and customizable switches work just as well on console. With Corsair's MGX Hyperdrive Hall Effect switches and responsive 8K polling, you've got fantastic hardware and technology built for gaming. But when paired with the robust build quality, dampening layers, and fantastic keycaps, you're looking at one of the company's most impressive keyboard releases to date.

23 23

Our only real complaint or criticism is that the full-sized layout feels a little cramped for its compact size, resulting in the arrow keys being somewhat sandwiched between the main keys and the numpad. This took some getting used to, as even after a few hours, we were still accidentally hitting the wrong keys when using the arrow keys in productivity mode. That, and the $200+ price point, does feel a little steep for a keyboard that isn't wireless. However, this isn't a deal breaker, as the VANGUARD PRO 96 is one of the most feature-packed gaming keyboards of 2025. And with Corsair's fast and intuitive new Web Hub tool for customization, you can fine-tune it to power your gaming for the next several years.