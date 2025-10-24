Nike unveils 'world's first powered footwear system' for running and walking

Nike has unveiled the 'world's first powered footwear system,' and it isn't designed for pro athletes, just a general person looking to go farther.

Nike has announced Project Amplify, which it describes as the "world's first powered footwear system" that is aimed at sliding on the foot of athletes who want a second set of calf muscles.

That last sentence is ripped directly from the Nike press release, which states Amplify isn't designed for pro athletes that are looking to shave a few seconds of their latest record, but instead, it's aimed at athletes that want to move faster and farther with less effort, "in effect, a second set of calf muscles". According to Nike, Project Amplify is best used by someone who is running a 10-to-12-minute mile pace, and the development of the product has come after it was tested on over 400 athletes over the past several years.

Despite Nike unveiling Project Amplify, the company states it isn't ready to bring it to market just yet, and that it will remain in development until its release is ready "in the coming years". Project Amplify is for both running and walking, and is engineered to augment natural lower leg and ankle movement, providing support for wearers and an "unparalleled boost to anyone who wants to move".

Project Amplify was created through a partnership between Nike and Dephy, and the 400 athletes who assisted in the development of the product covered more than 2.4 million steps, and counting.

